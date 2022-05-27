A fire has broken out at the old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Sam Dore photo)

A fire has broken out at the old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Sam Dore photo)

Fire hits vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay

Several other fire departments have been called out to provide aid

Mill Bay Fire Department is on the scene of a blaze at the old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay on Friday, May 27.

Located at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, the vacant building has been the scene of at least two other fires in the last six months.

Several other fire departments have been called out to provide aid.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area, pouring from the old building.

Previous fires hit the building on Nov. 26, 2021, and on Feb. 17, 2022. Officials at the Mill Bay Fire Department have expressed concern about the vacant building, pointing out the abundance of old dry cedar, which is easy to burn.

More as it becomes available.

RELATED: Fire quickly doused at old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay

RELATED: Trans-Canada-Highway in Mill Bay reopened as fire contained

fire

Previous story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely

Just Posted

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Rebecca Argolick and Livona Ellis will be performing on the North Island in June. Photo contributed
BC Movement Arts Society brings urban and rural to the North Island for a night of contemporary dance

(Village of Port Alice Facebook photo)
$225,000 given out to the Tri-Port at North Island Community Forest meeting

Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
UPDATED: Two black bears euthanized after man aggressively pursued in Port Hardy