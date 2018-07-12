Police are investigating a fire off West Main Road near Ucluelet that killed a woman and two pets on Wednesday morning. The area remained closed off at 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon and the investigation was expected to continue throughout the day. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

A woman and two pets died in a fire near Ucluelet on Wednesday morning.

Police say the fire occurred at West Main Forest Road around 5 a.m. on July 11 and responders located what appeared to be the frame of a motor home, severely damaged by the fire.

“The camper’s owner reported that he was outside of the camper when it suddenly caught fire. A 50-year-old female and two dogs were inside at the time of the fire ignition,” a BC RCMP release states. “The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals, were located during scene examination. The identity of these remains have yet to be conclusively identified.”

The woman has not been identified by police.

Ucluelet RCMP are investigating with assistance from the Vancouver Island General Investigation Section and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police say the investigation is expected to continue through Thursday, but initial indicators suggest it is not a criminal matter.

Ucluelet Fire Chief Ted Eeftink told the Westerly News the fire was located outside the Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade’s zone, but they received a task number through Coastal Fire to respond.

“The fire was about 200 yards around the vehicle,” he said. “The [Brigade] just put foam around it, contained the fire and waited for Coastal Fire,” he said.

He said a cause for the fire is unknown.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

Previous story
Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Just Posted

Vehicle smashes Supreme Convenience window

After speaking to the driver, the RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation.

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

North Island highland dancers compete at national level

There were over 980 dancers at the competition in Calgary

Port McNeill in Focus: Do we want a community with no growth? Is that what we elected this current mayor and council for?

“The 2014 economic development plan continues to be window dressing.”

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Most Read