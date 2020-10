Port Hardy Fire Rescue arrived on scene soon after and extinguished the fire.

Vehicle on fire just past the bridge on Hardy Bay Road. (Starla Burton photo)

A motor vehicle caught on fire around 1:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 26) just past the bridge by the Glen Lyon Inn on Hardy Bay Road.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue arrived on scene soon after and extinguished the fire. As of 2:35 p.m. crews left the scene and the road was reopened after the vehicle was towed.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

