(Black Press Media files)

Fired Florida man accused of threatening ‘slaughter’ at work

Man was fired after a company investigation determined he had created a hostile work environment

Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man who threatened in an email to “slaughter” his former co-workers.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says 31-year-old Dorian Golej was fired by Raytheon Corp. on March 21 after a company investigation determined he had created a hostile work environment.

Investigators say Golej sent several emails to his own attorney early Monday morning expressing a desire to kill his former co-workers. The attorney contacted security at the company’s Seminole office, which placed the building on lockdown and called the sheriff’s office.

Golej was arrested Monday and charged with making threatening communications or threats of mass shooting. Golej was being held on $500,000 bond. Reports didn’t include comment from Golej or a representative.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit
Next story
Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Just Posted

Drunken Port Hardy boat operator facing three charges

Walkus is to appear in court early next month.

Applewood Ford celebrates one year in business in the North Island

“the goal was to come in and not change the structure, we really just wanted to add to it”

Mowi Upper Island Riptide holds free clinic at Port Hardy Secondary School soccer pitch

“It’s super fun for us to reconnect with the kids and have a great day playing some soccer.”

Body, Mind, Spirit, and Wellness Fair returns to the North Island Mall

The wellness fair was held on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Letter to the editor: Let’s discuss homelessness in Port Hardy

“The system of free supply and demand has failed miserably”

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Most Read