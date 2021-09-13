Firefighters respond to structure fire near Duncan

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam, west of Duncan, on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Sathtlam Volunteer Firefighters quickly responded to the call, and have called for assistance from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department and the Duncan Fire Department, however Duncan’s tender was not available due to a brush fire along the Cowichan River. Crofton was called to assist with a water tanker.

The home was fully involved in flames.

More as it becomes available.

