THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas drafted a proclamation to hold the first annual Pride Day in Port Hardy on Aug. 17.

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Port Hardy will be holding it’s first annual Pride Day this summer.

At the District of Port Hardy’s regular council meeting on May 13, a proclamation from Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas to hold a Pride Day on Aug. 17 was listed on the agenda for council to vote on.

The proclamation was listed as follows:

Whereas; Pride celebrations contribute to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Whereas; Port Hardy Pride exists to foster safety and inclusion for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Trans/Gender Non-Conforming, Two-Spirit and other GSM identifying people in Port Hardy through events, education and advocacy.

Whereas; LGBTQ+ individuals contribute significantly to the economic and social development of the District of Port Hardy and the broader Mount Waddington Region.

Whereas; the pride flag exists as a universal symbol of the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBTQ+ community and shall be raised at the Municipal office on Pride Day to respect and honour Port Hardy’s LGBTQ+ community.

Whereas; Indigenous cultures locally and across Canada have historically recognized and respected a breadth of gender and sexual identities which colonization attempted to restrict and destroy. Respect and appreciation for Two-Spirit people is considered an act of reconciliation. I, Dennis Dugas, Mayor of the District of Port Hardy, do hereby proclaim August 17, 2019 as the first annual Port Hardy Pride Day and encourage all members of the community to take note of, support and participate in this celebration.

Council put it to a vote, and it was agreed that once the proclamation was edited for spelling and grammar, it would pass and come into effect.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First-degree murder charge laid against two Yukon women in 2017 slaying

Just Posted

Blaney plan helps seniors late with taxes

Simple solution to important issue: North Island-Powell River MP

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Council says ‘yes’ to sandwich boards on residential property

The topic of sandwich boards was originally brought up at a meeting on April 23.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The view from the hill above Side Bay

“Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay”

New ferry from Port Hardy sets sail, a year late and $20M over budget

Northern Sea Wolf will cost $76 million when it hits the waters in June

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Island father’s anguish remains three years after son’s murder

Derek Descoteau remembered as a young man with such a great future ahead

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Most Read