Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19. (North Island Gazette file photo)

First confirmed case of COVID-19 announced just off of Northern Vancouver Island

According to the Village of Alert Bay, Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has officially made its way to the top of Vancouver Island.

According to the Village of Alert Bay, Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The village issued a news release stating that Buchanan has “been treated by the local medical team and is resting at home. He recommends that all Cormorant Island residents remain vigilant and follow all recommendations of BC’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.”

ABOUT ALERT BAY

Alert Bay is on Cormorant Island which is 4.9 km long, and 0.8 km wide at its narrowest point. The ‘Namgis First Nation has the largest population on the island, with 450-500 people. The Village of Alert Bay has a population of 450-500 people, and the remainder of the island’s population the Whe-la-la-u Area Council, which represents seven of our Kwakwaka’wakw Tribes approximately 250 people and the Regional District of Mount Waddington 35 people.

