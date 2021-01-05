Mary Cook was the first vaccine recipient in Alert Bay on Jan. 5, administered by ‘Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James. (Gina Wadhams photo)

Mary Cook was the first vaccine recipient in Alert Bay on Jan. 5, administered by ‘Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James. (Gina Wadhams photo)

First doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine administered to Alert Bay residents

‘I’m so excited. I almost cried taking these pictures.’

The first Tuesday of the new year saw residents of remote Cormorant Island receiving their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

‘Namgis First Nation communications coordinator Gina Wadhams said the response from locals has been enthusiastic, and the staff are busy injecting their way through a full line-up of appointments.

“I’m so excited. I almost cried taking these pictures,” Wadhams said, who has an appointment later this week to get the vaccine.

“To me, in this word we’re living in, why wouldn’t you [get the vaccine]? I have elderly parents, I have grandchildren who live with me.”

Hank Nelson took his dose with a smile. (Gina Wadhams photo)

The small community of Alert Bay suffered an outbreak of the virus early in the pandemic. Thirty people were confirmed sick, and one person passed away.

Island leadership, made up of ‘Namgis First Nation’s hereditary and elected chief Don Svanvik, Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan, and the Whe-La-La-U Area Council chairman Andrew Speck, enacted a state of emergency in April, prohibiting any non-residents from coming onto the island, except essential workers. The lockdown and 9:30 p.m. curfew lasted for three weeks.

Those restrictions, paired with immediate contact tracing and well over 100 COVID-19 tests, helped squash the outbreak by mid-May.

Alert Bay remained cautious, but lifted its travel ban for a subdued tourist season.

The first dose of the vaccine is being administered by appointment at the ‘Namgis Health Centre until Jan. 7. Recipients will be given an appointment card to receive the second dose in February.

READ MORE: Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

READ MORE: Vaccine arrives for COVID-19-battered Vancouver Island First Nations

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Eric Hunter receiving the first of two recommended doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the ‘Namgis Health Centre on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

Eric Hunter receiving the first of two recommended doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the ‘Namgis Health Centre on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

Stevie Cook got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the ‘Namgis Health Centre on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

Stevie Cook got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the ‘Namgis Health Centre on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

’Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James (left) smiling with Mary Cook (right) who received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Alert Bay on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

’Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James (left) smiling with Mary Cook (right) who received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Alert Bay on Jan. 5. (Gina Wadhams photo)

Previous story
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Just Posted

Mary Cook was the first vaccine recipient in Alert Bay on Jan. 5, administered by ‘Namgis Community Health Nurse Nicole James. (Gina Wadhams photo)
First doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine administered to Alert Bay residents

‘I’m so excited. I almost cried taking these pictures.’

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Campbell River’s first baby of 2021 ‘definitely a miracle’

Harrowing ordeal for North Island couple ends in joy on the side of Highway 19

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Campbell River mayor takes MP to task on advocacy claims

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams was taken aback by a statement from… Continue reading

Boni Sharpe, Olivia Jorgenson, Kerrigan Sharpe and Caitlyn Porter (formerly of Mugz 1.0) are working hard to meet enthusiastic demand. (Zoe Ducklow | Gazette)
Mother-daughter duo perk up Port McNeill with modern coffee shop

Coffee’s on and the cinnamon buns are hot, if you can get ‘em in time

Screenshot of the Facebook post from the Kwakiutl Emergency Management Team announcing positive COVID-19 test. (Kwakiutl Emergency Management Team Facebook)
Kwakiutl First Nation confirms positive COVID test

‘Unfortunately, COVID-19 lives and goes wherever it wants…’

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Ehhattesaht First Nation chief Simon John receives a shot of the Moderna vaccine today morning at the Ehatis reserve near Zeballos. (Submitted photo)
Vaccine arrives for COVID-19-battered Vancouver Island First Nations

Ehattesaht Chinehkint and Kyuquot/Checleseht members ‘scared’ and ‘excited’ as vaccinations underway

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels numerous sailings with windy weather arriving

Ferry corporation issued service notice Monday advising of cancellations on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

Most Read