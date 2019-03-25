Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP. Photos submitted

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

A Coast Salish art piece in downtown Nanaimo has been plucked away by thieves.

Spindle Whorl, a wooden sculpture located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent, was stolen sometime over the weekend according a press release issued by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The piece is made from cedar and is about one metre tall, the press release notes.

The wooden sculpture was carved by local artist Joel Good and had been on display at its current location since for nearly five years after it was relocated from Maffeo Sutton Park. In 2015, the spindle portion of the sculpture went missing.

If anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-9878. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Vandals damage downtown public art piece

Previous story
Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Just Posted

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tier 3 Bantam Championships

“The packed arena and electricity within was fantastic.”

Port Hardy RCMP issues warning about recent overdose

“Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating.”

Port Hardy RCMP looking for volunteers who are interested in public safety

“The volunteer program will include community and crime prevention programs”

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Most Read