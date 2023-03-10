First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance hits Ottawa advocating for transitioning fish farms out of B.C. waters

Two days of meetings with government ministers, MPs and senators

Chiefs of the First Nation Wild Salmon Alliance (FNWSA) from across B.C. have been in Ottawa for two days of meetings with government ministers, MPs and senators to advocate for the transition of open-net cage fish farms from BC oceans to further protect wild Pacific salmon stocks.

FNWSA Chiefs in attendance were Bob “Galagame” Chamberlin, Chair, First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance; Chief Arnold Lampreau – sxéxn’x Chief, Shackan Indian Band, Scw’exmx Tribal Council; Tyrone McNeil, President & Tribal Chief, Stó:lō Tribal Council; Chief Michelle Edwards, Chief, Cayoose Creek Bank, St’at’imc Chiefs Council; Darren Blaney, Chief, Homalco First Nation; Don Svanvik, Elected Chief Councillor, ‘Namgis First Nation; Hillary Adams, Kukpi’7, Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation; Northern Secwepemc First Nation.

The FNWSA chiefs were meeting with federal officials and politicians at practically the same time as the First Nations for Finfish Stewardship were in Ottawa for meetings as well.

The FNWSA Chiefs met with Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard; Annette Gibbons, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada; Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour; Andy Fillmore, MP, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science & Industry; Jagmeet Singh, MP, Leader of the NDP; Lisa Marie Barron, MP, NDP F&O critic; Taylor Bachrach, MP, NDP BC caucus; Clifford Small, PM, CPC F&O Critic; Mel Arnold, CPC F&O Associate Critic; Taleeb Noormohamed, MP, LPC Pacific Caucus; Senator Fabian Manning, Chair of POFO; Senator Bev Busson, Deputy Chair of POFO.

The FNWSA believes that by continuing this path of protecting wild salmon leading up to 2025, the federal government can accomplish fundamental reconciliation across B.C. for the benefit of all Canadians and the environment.

