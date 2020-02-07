Kabu is the first ride-hailing service to be approved by the Passenger Transportation Board in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo region. (Facebook)

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Two more ridesharing companies have received the green light to operate on B.C. roads, including one company looking to be the first to operate in the Okanagan and northern regions.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Friday its approval of Kabu Ride Inc. to operate province-wide. Meanwhile, a company called Apt Rides was approved to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is in charge of implementing ridesharing licenses in the province, rejected Tappcar Inc.’s application. Back in September, Tappcar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said the company was looking to break ground in the rural provincial market.

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Applications by Inorbis Corporation and Transroad were also rejected.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kabu for comment

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion
Next story
Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Early morning fire in Port McNeill destroys structure

“Our crews worked quickly to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire”

LETTER: Truck Loggers Association weighs in on forestry dispute

“It is our hope that this action will bring a positive resolution for both parties”

Town of Port McNeill hires full time Chief Financial Officer

“This is the first time Port McNeill has had a full-time CFO who lives in the community”

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Mediators withdraw from talks in Western Forest Products strike

Vince Ready, Amanda Rogers say they see no basis for negotiated settlement

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Most Read