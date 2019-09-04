(File Photo)

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Surrey man died after falling of his fishing boat off the coast of Port Alberni Wednesday.

Port Alberni fire Chief Mike Owens said firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to help the man. The commercial fishery in the region had just opened.

“The individual was already out of the water when we were called,” said Owens. “We attempted to resuscitate the individual but were unsuccessful.”

Witnesses told RCMP there were dozens of other commercial vessels on the water who saw a lone fisherman fall into the water while tangled in his net.

Nearby fishermen pulled the man from the water and administered first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene. First responders weren’t able to save the man.

His identity has not been released but the boat was registered to him with a Surrey address. Police do not think the incident was suspicious but the BC Coroners Service is investigating.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Seven times more opioid prescriptions in Canada and U.S. than Sweden: study
Next story
‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

Just Posted

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Island United U18 girls bring home silver medals

Locals Kristen Clair, Kayley Clair, Aliya Therrien, and Danielle Barnes all made the trip.

New truck for Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department

The village’s new fire truck cost $10,000.

New vehicle charging station in Port Hardy

What do you think about the new electric vehicle charging station outside… Continue reading

Ride along with a North Island conservation officer

This year’s lack of a large wild berry crop in the North Island is driving bears into town.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

Most Read