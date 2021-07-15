Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob

Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait

Single occupant of vessel near Humpback Bay and Bear Point has been transferred to another boat

Canadian Coast Guard have been dispatched from Kelsey Bay near Sayward to aid a sinking fishing vessel in the Johnstone Strait on Thursday morning.

The call came in at 11:36 a.m. for a boat taking on water near Humpback Bay and Bear Point.

READ MORE: Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

At around 11:40, a dispatcher said the vessel is going down.

Captain Chelsea Dubeau with Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said there was one person on board the boat who has since been transferred to another vessel.

“It’s a pretty busy area, so there were multiple vessels of opportunity that were able to help out,” she said during a 12:15 p.m. call with the Mirror.

“It looks like they are still trying to keep the boat afloat,” she added.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BoatingCanadian Coast GuardfishingSayward

Previous story
BC Ferries: Soaring price of gas means reduction in fuel rebates for customers
Next story
80% of British Columbians believe border with U.S. should remain closed: survey

Just Posted

Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob
Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait

Richard Johnson introduces the Wuikinuxv summer students to the 'Wuikala language on July 12. (Gloria Walkus-Brotchie photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation hosts first cultural summer day camp

RBC presents $80,000 cheque to North Island College. From left to right: Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC vice-president, Students & Community Engagement; Rick Eigler, RBC branch manager, Comox Valley; Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice-president; Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director Indigenous Education; Aubrey Lively, RBC assistant branch manager; and Katharina Schulte-Bisping, RBC assistant branch manager.
RBC gives $80,000 to support Indigenous students at North Island College

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
Supports will help North Island prepare for emergency events