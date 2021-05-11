Fishing boat catches fire in Port Hardy, owner’s quick thinking puts out flames

The incident is a good reminder to always have a working fire extinguisher onboard your boat

A commercial fishing boat caught fire this morning (May 11) in Port Hardy. (Adam Harding/Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

A fishing boat caught fire in Port Hardy this morning (May 11) at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s information officer Adam Harding noted on Facebook that thanks to the quick use of a fire extinguisher by the owner of the vessel, the majority of the fire was put out before the fire crew’s arrival.

“Our crews checked for hotspots and ensured full extinguishment upon arrival,” confirmed Harding, who added the incident is “a good reminder to always have a working fire extinguisher onboard your boat—it’s the law!”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boatingfirefirefighters