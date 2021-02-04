Huge house going for$989,000 on Malcolm Island. (Realtor.ca photo)

Five most expensive North Island real estate listings

Roundup of luxe properties for sale on the North Island

A mix of property and luxury homes top the real estate market around the North Island. Here are the five most expensive listings in the area listed on Realtor.ca.

Topping the list at $2.3 million is a chunk of Swanson Island at the southern end of the Broughton Archipelago. The boat access 91-acre property comes with a house, two guest cabins, a detached work shop, dock and boat slip. The house has off-grid power supply and has been “thoughtfully designed to make the best of the ocean and mountain views and also the benefits of the lifestyle that you can only achieve in a place like this that is natural, wild and beautiful.”

Next is a swanky home in Hyde Creek on 2.5 acres of waterfront land outside Port McNeill, going for $2.1 million. The 3,500 square foot house is only 11 years old, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a detached guest house. “Arrive from Vancouver by plane or heli in less than 90 minutes,” the description suggests, indicating the sort of buyer it’s geared for.

Annual property taxes are estimated at $5,800.

Haddington Island near Port McNeill. (Realtor.ca image)

Dream of owning an island? A 98 acre undeveloped island near Port McNeill is going for $1.7 million. Haddington Island has a cleared area and small camp. Previous owners operated a stone quarry; there are roads and trails networking the island. “The stone is a very fine blue-grey volcanic andesite that is excellent for carving and sculpture” and has been used on facades at the Parliament Buildings among other famous buildings. The quarry is dormant but could be reactivated, the posting says.

Annual property taxes are estimated at $5,700.

A new timber frame house on an ocean view property Port Hardy is selling for $1.1 million. The two bedroom home has an expansive view of the ocean from Bear Cove, with a wrap around deck, hot tub and covered grill area “perfect for entertaining.”

Annual property taxes are estimated at $5,700.

Lastly, a three-bedroom house on Malcolm Island in Sointula is going for $989,000. It’s an open-concept layout with lots of hardwood and an ocean views. There’s a flower garden, green house and detached work shop.

Annual property taxes are $3,300.

The house at 5700 Goletas Way in Port Hardy (Realtor.ca image)
Most Read