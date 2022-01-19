Five old-growth logging protesters arrested at Greater Victoria intersection

Victoria police officers arrested seven old-growth logging protesters at the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road East Jan. 10. On Jan. 19, protesters plan to block the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police have arrested five old-growth logging protesters that briefly occupied a Greater Victoria intersection Wednesday morning.

Part of a new environmental group called Save Old Growth, the Victoria demonstrators are one of several groups that have been blocking main highways across the province this month.

The demonstrators made their first Victoria appearance on Jan. 10, when they occupied the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road East for several hours. Victoria police blocked the area off to traffic for several hours before arresting seven of the demonstrators, six of whom were adults and one who was 17.

For their second demonstration, protestors began blocking the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Police were called to the area shortly after 7 a.m. and by 8:30 a.m., VicPD said officers had arrested five of the demonstrators and the intersection was no longer blocked to traffic.

Also on scene as the intersection borders Saanich and Victoria, the Saanich Police Department noted on Twitter that protesters remain in the area but were not blocking traffic.

The group says it plans to continue occupying sections of the Trans-Canada Highway on an increasing basis for the rest of January, or until the government stops logging old-growth forests.

