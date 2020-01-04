The Quatse River overflowed on Friday, Jan. 3 and flooded the Pioneer Inn campground. (Natasha Griffiths - North Island Gazette)

Flood watch called off for North and West Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

The flood watch for North and West Vancouver Island has ended.

The River Forecast Centre issued a press release on Jan. 4 noting that the previously announced flood watch for areas of North Vancouver Island including Port Alice, the Zeballos River, Pugh Creek, San Josef River, Simpson Creek and surrounding areas, as well as West Vancouver Island areas including Tofino, the Sarita River, Carnation Creek and surrounding areas has been called off.

The River Forecast Centre is also ending the High Streamflow Advisory for:

Central Coast including the Bella Coola River, Kingcome River and tributaries; and

South Coast including Howe Sound, North Shore, and Metro Vancouver.

According to the release, “Heavy rainfall over the region since Thursday has now eased. Rivers have reached peak levels from this event, and are now receding. In some large rivers, like the Kingcome River, flows remain high, and are expected to slowly drop throughout the day on Saturday. No significant additional rises in river levels are expected.”

The River Forecast Centre noted it will continue to monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts

