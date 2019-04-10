(Black Press Media files)

Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school

Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search

A Florida man who went to a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher pushed him has been sentenced to nearly a year of house arrest.

The Palm Beach Post reports 27-year-old Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal with prosecutors to possessing a weapon on school property.

Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman’s son video-called him in tears earlier last month, saying a teacher at Bear Lakes Middle School “slammed him.” Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.

A police officer met with Freeman, who uses a wheelchair, when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman’s pants. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.

READ MORE: Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau defends changes to asylum laws that have refugee workers alarmed
Next story
Deadly rabbit virus returns to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Applewood Ford celebrates one year in business in the North Island

“the goal was to come in and not change the structure, we really just wanted to add to it”

Letter to the editor: Let’s discuss homelessness in Port Hardy

“The system of free supply and demand has failed miserably”

Port McNeill Minor Hockey hands out 2018-2019 awards

Port McNeill Minor Hockey gave out its 2018-2019 awards on April 3.

Dragonboating returns for another season in the North Island

“Come on out and join in the fun. Be prepared to laugh, get wet and push yourself.”

Fog Zone no longer needed says Coastal Fire Centre

The Coastal Fire Centre will work with partners to ensure a smooth transition into the new process.

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Deadly rabbit virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from highly infectious virus that swept mid-Island last year

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Ancient beer recipes recreated on Vancouver Island

NANAIMO - Ancient beers revived from study into influence of brews on ancient cultures

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

Most Read