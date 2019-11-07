FILE - This Jan. 10, 2013 file photo shows vials of flu vaccines in Philadelphia. No vaccine is perfect, and it can take many years to find out how well a new vaccine works and how long it lasts. The annual flu vaccine is a particularly hard one to nail. The virus changes quickly and spreads easily. U.S. health officials make their best guess each spring about the formula for the next flu season. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

health matters

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

The flu season is off to a “sporadic” start in B.C., according to Health Canada’s weekly FluWatch reports.

Since late August, there have been 140 total cases of influenza A or B reported in the province. Nearly all of those were reported from the end of September to Oct. 26 – when the most recent data is available.

By this time last year there were 69 confirmed cases and the year prior there were 159 cases.

Most of the strains detected so far this season, or 52 cases, have been influenza A H3N2.

DON’T GO VIRAL: Health officials urge public to get flu shot

Health authorities are reminding people to get immunized with the annual flu shot as the season starts to ramp up, specifically children, seniors and those who work or live with people who have higher risks of complications from the flu.

“For healthy people, having the flu means a few days of feeling miserable, but for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to a severe illness involving a hospital stay, or even death,” Dr. Meena Dawar, with Vancouver Coastal Health, said in a news release.

“The flu shot is the best way to not only protect yourself, but also the higher-risk people around you.”

Deliveries of flu vaccines to B.C. pharmacies and clinics were delayed in September but hasn’t appeared to cause any shortages. This year, the intranasal vaccine, FluMist, isn’t available meaning that all vaccines will be by injection only.

READ MORE: This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Just Posted

‘Namgis First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Striking Western Forest Products union workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Facebook group donates food to workers on strike in the North Island

“when hardworking men and women go hungry that is wrong, that is just wrong”

Junior Canadian Ranger Miguel Catarata honoured with Lord Strathcona Medal

“What’s really cool about this award, is that it’s going to Miguel who’s third generation”

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read