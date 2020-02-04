B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix listens as Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie speaks about her ongoing work to improve services. (B.C. government)

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

For-profit senior care facilities in B.C. spend 49 per cent of revenues on direct care, compared to 59 per cent for non-profit care homes contracted to the provincial health ministry, B.C.’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says in a new report.

The performance audit is the first formal examination of contracted care since NDP MLA Adrian Dix was appointed health minister in 2017 and tackled the sector’s labour relations and care delivery standards.

Mackenzie found that with $1.3 billion in contracts in place with B.C. health regions, there is insufficient reporting to compare “management fees, head office allocation and some administrative costs.”

Reporting of direct care hours depends on “self-reported unaudited expense reports prepared by the care home operators, with no ability to verify the reported worked hours,” Mackenzie said as she released the report, entitled A Billion Reasons to Care, Tuesday.

more to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say
Next story
Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Just Posted

North Island Midget Eagles wrench playoff victory from Oceanside Generals’ grasp

“We knew it was going to be a tough game as we had a short bench”

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles fall to Alberni Valley Bulldogs, beat Cowichan Valley Capitals in playoff action

“Yuri scored a big goal and it was his third game ever playing defence”

Town of Port McNeill calculates they are owed $106,000 in lost interest since 2015 from CIBC

“Negotiations with the bank have been ongoing”

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

EJ Klassen Motorcade celebrates last day in business

“it’s very tough to have a family run business that counts solely on one economic area”

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Most Read