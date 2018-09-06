Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Ford is recalling nearly 340,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to fears the seatbelt could cause a fire.

According to Transport Canada, the front seat belt could cause a “momentary ignition” of “pretensioner exhaust gases” during a crash.

The ignition could in turn light materials in the B-pillar area, leading to a larger fire.

The recall applies to 2015-2018 model trucks.

Customers are asked to bring in their Ford F-150s so that dealers can “modify the floor covering and sound insulation and apply heat-resistant tape.”

The Canadian recall comes a month after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into seatbelt fires in the same model Ford pickups.

According to the safety administration, they received five complaints of seatbelt fires from drivers.

Of the five fires, two self-extinguished and three trucks were completely destroyed by the fire.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

