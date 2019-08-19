COASTAL FIRE CENTRE PHOTO The wildfire 1.5 km east of Sara Lake.

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

A wildfire was reported on Sunday in the North Island area.

According to Coastal Fire Centre’s Information Officer Dorothy Jacobson, the wildfire is “approximately 1.5 km east of Sara Lake, and it was discovered yesterday sometime in the afternoon.”

She noted the fire’s cause is unknown and is currently under investigation, and it is approximately 0.65 hectares in size.

“We had two initial attack crews, a helicopter, two officers, a water tender and a feller buncher there yesterday and a third initial attack crew was sent up today,” she said, adding that while the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

