‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday

Students have just begun two weeks of spring break

The province says it is still considering whether schools in B.C. will remain open once spring break ends in two weeks.

But a “formal announcement” on schools is expected to take place tomorrow. A press conference about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 is ongoing on Monday morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have both closed schools and daycares.

About daycares, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s health official, said: “We are in discussions whether we have to take precautions.”

There are concerns about whether the closure of daycares and schools could impact the ability of health care professionals to work.

RELATED: BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except North Americans, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, 30 new cases

Critical COVID-19 information from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. hospitals start cancelling elective surgeries in COVID-19 preparations
Next story
‘It’s going to be hard’: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

Just Posted

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

Numerous complaints causes district to remove one pickleball court from Civic Centre

‘We’re beginning to feel like the Lions people hate us and we’re not sure why’

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

Island Health sent out statement advising school community of a positive test

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

North Island College transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

Campuses remain open; more counselling services available

Most Read