Former Gov. Bill Weld seeks Republican nomination against Trump in 2020

Weld says he is seeking GOP nomination for president in 2020

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld says he is seeking the Republican nomination against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Weld said Monday in announcing his candidacy that “it is time to return to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity and opportunity for all.” He said, in his words, “There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”

READ MORE: A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

Weld was the 2016 Libertarian vice-presidential nominee. He served two terms as Massachusetts governor in the 1990s.

Weld’s move makes Trump the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to face a notable primary challenge.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders calls Trump a racist before Apollo event

The Republican National Committee in January issued a nonbinding resolution to declare the party’s undivided support for Trump.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Moose on the loose leads Newfoundland police to stolen vehicle
Next story
Pulitzers honour coverage of 3 US mass shootings in 2018

Just Posted

LETTER: Homelessness in Port Hardy

“Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.”

Tri-Port Wild hand out year-end awards

The Tri-Port Wild had three all female teams playing minor hockey this year.

Port Alice residents’ input on changes to health centre gets ignored

In ending her letter, Bjarnason called this proposal “an agreed upon model of care.”

Mobile breast cancer screening coming to North Island

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Royal Canadian Navy visits Port Hardy, Port McNeill to remember Boomer’s legacy

“We can carry on with Boomer’s legacy as it was envisioned”

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Most Read