Los Angeles Angels’ Luis Valbuena is congratulated by Justin Upton after Valbuena scored during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Cleveland on August 3, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Dejak

Former MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

Former major league players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash following a winter league game in Venezuela.

The 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died late Thursday, according to Cardenales de Lara of the Venezuelan league.

The team said their vehicle overturned as they were heading to the city of Barquisimeto after a game in the capital, Caracas.

Valbuena, an 11-year major league veteran, hit .199 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 96 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels, who released him on Aug. 7.

“I will miss Luis’ banter, smile, genuine love for his teammates, and, of course, the bat flips,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said in a statement. “He was a beloved person whether he was on our team or across the field.”

Valbuena hit .226 with 114 home runs over 11 big league seasons with the Angels, Seattle, Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs and Houston.

“Luis was always smiling and was one of the happiest players in baseball,” Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement. “He provided joy to his teammates and our fans. He helped our franchise turn a corner in 2015 and provided many cherished memories.”

Castillo played five seasons with Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Houston. He had a .254 average with 39 home runs.

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surge in job growth drives unemployment rate down to new 40-year low
Next story
UN committee tells Canada to do more on sterilizations of Indigenous women

Just Posted

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Wet snow, rain expected on Vancouver Island this weekend

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 7

Fisherman arrested for extreme drunkenness after driving boat in circles north of Port Hardy

“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”

IGA’s union workers may go on strike if negotiations don’t pan out

UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: B.C. woman tackles break-and-enter suspect

Nanaimo couple struck with rock while wrestling with suspect before police arrived

Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is the leader with eight nominations, were announced Friday.

UN committee tells Canada to do more on sterilizations of Indigenous women

The committee’s report comes as groups including the Assembly of First Nations sound the alarm about an ongoing human-rights violation in Canada.

Former MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

Surge in job growth drives unemployment rate down to new 40-year low

The November employment surge was fuelled by the addition of 89,900 full-time positions

Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

A family of five from Barriere was airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver in serious but stable condition on Thursday

Team B.C. names Canada Winter Games hockey roster

A total of 19 players from Western Hockey League or WHL drafts heading to Red Deer

Eiffel Tower to be closed as Paris braces for more protests

Since the unrest began on Nov. 17 in reaction to a sharp increase in diesel taxes, four people have been killed

Most Read