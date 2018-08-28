Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

A longtime National Hockey League player from Alberta will serve as a pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service.

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year after 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes organization earlier this month, will be part of the service on Thursday.

“Senator McCain was a shining example of what a modern leader should be,” Doan said in a statement. ”He represented Arizona and the United States with class and dignity, and the courage and incredible strength that he demonstrated, in every test a man could face, impacted everyone who simply heard his story. His love for life was contagious and his passion for his family, state, country and Arizona sports teams left you optimistic and energized. I am so honoured to have been able to call Senator McCain my friend, and am grateful to his family for allowing my family to be a part of their lives. Our hearts go out to (his wife) Cindy and all the family during this difficult time.”

Arizona Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak at the service and former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Gonzalez will serve as a pallbearer.

Doan won three gold medals and three silvers at the world championship with Canada

The Canadian Press

