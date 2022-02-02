Former RCMP officer charged with assault relating to 2020 on-duty incident in Saanich

Edward Paul Mittelsteadt, a former community policing officer with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, was charged with assault relating to an on-duty incident in Saanich in July 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Edward Paul Mittelsteadt, a former constable with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, has been charged with assault as a result of an altercation involving an in-custody accused person that occurred in Saanich while Mittelsteadt was on duty July 12, 2020.

The charges were announced Wednesday (Feb. 2) and fall under section 266 of the Criminal Code, which defines assault as the intentional application of force without reason or consent. Mittelsteadt is scheduled to make his first appearance in Victoria Provincial Court on Feb. 21.

While initial details of the incident leading to the charge were not immediately available, the charges were approved by an “experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection” with the accused, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Mittelsteadt had been appointed as the Sidney/North Saanich detachment’s community policing officer on Sept. 13, 2020.

READ ALSO: New community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich taking proactive approach

READ ALSO: Watchdog investigating West Shore RCMP’s potential role in Saanich man’s death

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMPSaanichSaanich PeninsulaSidney