Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Victoria passes missing middle housing policy to next council

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HousingVictoria

Previous story
Island advocates for change as toxic drug-related death toll continues to rise

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. (Photo courtesy YouTube)
MP Blaney pushes government to find solutions to North Island emergency room closures

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Sports Talk: High school wrestling season is definitely a grind

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix