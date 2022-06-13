Four arrested after protesters block highway near Greater Victoria ferry terminal

Save Old Growth demonstrators blocked the northbound Pat Bay Highway on June 13. (Courtesy of Save Old Growth/Twitter) A police officer holds a metal tube device that went through a vehicle and was used to lock in two protesters who each reached through it – with one in the back and the other underneath the vehicle. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) A Save Old Growth protester encased their arm in a concrete-filled barrel as part of Monday’s North Saanich blockade. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Save Old Growth demonstrators blocked the northbound Pat Bay Highway on June 13. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Save Old Growth demonstrators blocked the northbound Pat Bay Highway on June 13. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Police work away on a trailer being used as a barrier. The protester seen laying on the roadway has their arm encased in a barrel of concrete in the trailer. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Save Old Growth demonstrators blocked the northbound Pat Bay Highway on June 13. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Protesters against old-growth logging blocked the Pat Bay Highway’s northbound traffic near Tsehum Harbour Park and the Swartz Bay ferry terminal Monday morning.

By 11 a.m., police had arrested four people. The protest started in the early morning hours and by 8:30 a.m., about 12 Save Old Growth protesters were still on scene. A trailer blocked part of the roadway and held a barrel of concrete, with one protester’s arm encased inside.

An SUV parked to block part of the roadway also had two protesters locked together.

Vehicles were able to proceed north after weaving through two barriers that had been set up.

The demonstrators were joined by about a dozen Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and Central Saanich police officers at the scene. Police vehicles blocked the protesters’ barriers as officers directed traffic in the area.

Sophia Papp, a Save Old Growth spokesperson on the scene, said early in their demonstration a member was also perched atop a 15-foot ladder on the highway. Papp said one driver, “incensed that we were inconveniencing his day,” snapped a wooden support structure and led to the ladder toppling, with the protester falling to the pavement below.

That person was taken to the hospital after the fall, which occurred just after 6 a.m., Papp said. Police also confirmed the individual had been taken to hospital after the fall, though a 10 a.m. media release made no mention of what specifically led to the ladder collapsing.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube said the protest created frustration amongst commuters “who attempted to bypass this illegal blockade.” He said the blockades are dangerous for protesters and others.

“While we understand the commuters’ frustration, the RCMP does not condone illegal actions taken to bypass blockades,” Berube added.

Traffic partially moving again after protesters blocked the northbound Pat Bay Highway in North Saanich this morning #yyj pic.twitter.com/PhCJv4WYfM — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 13, 2022

Save Old Growth said the North Saanich protest is part of their campaign to pressure the B.C. government into passing legislation that would immediately end all old-growth logging in the province. Their blockades will continue until that demand is met, the group says.

Derek Menard, a Save Old Growth member, said he’s spent countless hours lobbying for change and did “everything you’re supposed to do and (what) everyone suggested you should do,” such as writing letters and signing petitions – but got nowhere. He claimed the province is politicizing “the extinction of the human race and the collapse of society.”

“At some point, everyone is going to be asked the question ‘What did you do when you knew?’ When you knew all the science was really clear and was made repeatedly clear to you and you had that knowledge and you knew what’s going to happen if we don’t change our actions and our legislation,” he said at Monday’s protest.

Drivers in North Saanich weave through the barriers set up by protesters this morning as police direct traffic in the area #yyj pic.twitter.com/FUYJVMzANL — Saanich News (@saanichnews) June 13, 2022

READ: Local marine jobs in Sidney / North Saanich in crosshair of federal luxury tax

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula