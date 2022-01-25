CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

CCGS Cape Ann responded to a vessel that ran aground near Tofino on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino

Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain

Six people were onboard a water taxi that crashed near Tofino on Tuesday morning.

At 9:27 a.m., the Ahousaht Coast Guard Auxiliary received a report that a vessel had run aground near Catface Mountain, public affairs officer Lt. Pamela Hogan told the Westerly News.

She said Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann responded to the scene and located the 25-foot water taxi and six passengers, four of whom were injured, though the extent of the injuries have not been confirmed.

Hogan said the Coast Guard transported all six passengers to Tofino’s First Street Dock where they were transferred to emergency health services for treatment.

She added that the Coast Guard towed the water taxi to Tofino.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Ahousaht First Nation launches new search and rescue vessel

READ MORE: Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft visits Ucluelet

Canadian Coast GuardTofino,

Previous story
GoFundMe says funds for ‘freedom convoy’ of B.C. truckers opposed to vaccine mandates will be ‘safely held’
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Port Hardy Museum Curator Robin Folvik and Port Hardy Heritage Society President Mary-Ann Smith. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New curator hired for the Port Hardy Museum

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

A conservation officer rescues the black bear cub from a tree in Port Alice. (Cathy Anderson photo)
Bear cub rescued in Port Alice a good candidate for rehabilitation

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)
Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada