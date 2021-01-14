The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion building. (Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo)

The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion building. (Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo)

Four local Legions nab federal support money

The Royal Canadian Legion received $14 million for disbursement to branches across Canada

Four North Island Legions will receive financial assistance from Veterans Affairs Canada to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is coming just in time for some.

The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 180) closed up shop when the pandemic first hit and then was eventually able to reopen last July and has been operating under specific pandemic restrictions ever since.

“While bar operations were minimally affected, the restrictions significantly reduced our ability to hold events that generated revenue while faced with our normal fixed costs,” said Warren Beatty, branch 180 president. “We have been operating close to or below break even with a reduced number of days/hours. These funds will provide some much needed financial security and allow us to continue operations and provide our members and guests a safe place to socialize as we weather the pandemic.”

On Nov. 10, the federal government announced a $20 million aid package to help veteran organizations get through the pandemic. Royal Canadian Legions across Canada received $14 million for disbursement to different branches. The funds were to be used to cover a range of operational items such as insurance, utilities, rent or mortgage, property tax, administration costs and wages, from March 17, 2020 to Nov. 17, 2020.

The funds “did not include loss of revenue nor cost of items purchased for resale,” noted Beatty. “The Port Alice branch received $11,919,21 after requesting it through an application process involving its Provincial Command. These funds will be used to complete projects that had been put on hold.”

Beatty added the branch is “grateful for the financial assistance and appreciates that the federal government has recognized the work of the Legion and provided necessary support to allow us to continue to support our community.”

The Port McNeill Legion (Branch 281) will receive just less than $7,000, the Port Hardy (Branch 237) and Alert Bay (Branch 198) legions will get $10,000 each.

Port McNeill branch president Grant Anderson said, “The biggest thing is it will help keep the Legion a viable presence in our community.” That branch had taken to cancelling internet and unplugging appliances to lower overhead costs.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Royal Canadian Legion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them
Next story
Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Just Posted

Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion building. (Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo)
Four local Legions nab federal support money

The Royal Canadian Legion received $14 million for disbursement to branches across Canada

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
UPDATE: Barge will stay under water in Port McNeill marina until February

The sunken barge was reported to Environment Canada.

Mount Cain
Mount Cain cancels ‘Cain Cup’ due to COVID-19 restrictions

‘It is unfortunate that we had to make this decision’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Luke Marston works on the seawolf mask for Canucks goalie Braden Holtby. (Mike Wavrecan photo)
B.C. Coast Salish artist designs new mask for Canucks goalie

Braden Holtby’s new mask features artwork by Luke Martson inspired by the legend of the seawolf

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

After four days, Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue have called off their search for Langford’s Timothy Ross, 38. They presume he drowned while kayaking. (Contributed - RCMP)
All search efforts for missing Langford man called off in Sooke

Langford’s Timothy Ross, 38, most likely drowned, according to JDF search and rescue

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

‘Realities on the ground’ means that provinces, territories will have difficult choices to make

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in

Horgan skeptical on bending Canada’s freedom of movement

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

It was a busy day on Jan. 13 at Mount Washington Alpine Resort as snow conditions were some of the best in Canada. Screenshot photo
‘Epic’ conditions at Mount Washington

Staff remind guests to plan ahead and understand COVID-19 resort protocols

Most Read