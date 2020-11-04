Don Svanvik, chief councillor of the ‘Namgis First Nation. Svanvik is also a hereditary chief. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Don Svanvik, chief councillor of the ‘Namgis First Nation. Svanvik is also a hereditary chief. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Four ‘Namgis First Nation councillor terms extended by one year

Campaining not COVID-19 friendly and election by-laws don’t allow for local mail-in voting

In an abundance of caution, the ‘Namgis First Nation band council has decided to postpone elections for five council seats set to expire this December. The councillors’ terms will be extended until next December when it is hoped that a normal election can be held, without the impact of the pandemic.

Chief Councillor Don Svanvik and the four councillors whose terms do not expire this December, met with the electoral officer, band lawyer and senior administrator Oct. 5 to discuss options, ultimately deciding it was safer to push the voting schedule for the five seats forward by one year. Postponement to prevent the spread of disease is specifically addressed in the First Nations Election Act.

What the act doesn’t provide for is mail-in ballots for members with access to a polling station – it’s only allowed for people voting from afar, so ‘Namgis members would have to vote in person.

The community is still trying to maintain physical distancing and small social groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since the small island had an outbreak of at least 30 cases this summer. One elder passed away from the disease.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Vancouver Island North region has had 31 confirmed cases since January 2020. That means from Sayward to Port Hardy and the remote communities on the mainland south of Bella Coola, Alert Bay has taken the brunt of the pandemic.

“It hopped over a lot of places to get to us,” Svanvik said. Alert Bay is on a small island near Port McNeill.

READ MORE: Alert Bay: COVID-19 cases go from 30 to zero thanks to health and emergency planning

Nominations for council requires gathering signatures, a level of contact the band isn’t willing to recommend during the pandemic. As for any electronic option for voting, council wrote in a memo to members that the costs are prohibitive, and that the deadline to appoint a new electoral officer who could oversee an electronic election has already passed.

Svanvik is keeping a close eye on virus numbers, urging people to keep up with the guidelines. It’s easy to get complacent, he said, “But people that have contracted COVID really thought they were okay with what they were doing, too.”

Chief and council’s current three-year cycle is to elect the chief in May and five councillors in December of year one,no elections in year two, and elect four councillors in December of year three. By pushing the five-councillor election one year, there will now be an election every year.

Svanvik is in his second term as chief councillor which lasts until May 2023. Terms for councillors Ernest Alfred, Vickie Brotchie, Stan Hunt and Kelly Speck expire in the fall of 2022.

Dixon Taylor, Victor Isaac, John Macko and Robert Mountain have had their terms extended by one year to Dec. 2021.

Councillor Jerry Alfred passed away this year; his seat will remain vacant until December 2021.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information
Next story
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

Just Posted

Don Svanvik, chief councillor of the ‘Namgis First Nation. Svanvik is also a hereditary chief. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Four ‘Namgis First Nation councillor terms extended by one year

Campaining not COVID-19 friendly and election by-laws don’t allow for local mail-in voting

Staff Sergeant Andy Phillips is the new top cop in Port Hardy. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Meet Staff Sgt. Andy Phillips, Port Hardy’s new top cop

Phillips was the sergeant in Port McNeill before coming to the top of the Island

Gazette hamper fund
Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund: Times have changed, but the need has not

This year hampers will be delivered/picked up on Saturday, December 12th, starting at 10 a.m.

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)
UPDATE: Highway 19 back to regular traffic near Woss

Drive BC says Highway 19 north of Woss is now back to… Continue reading

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Most Read