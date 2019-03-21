Condo towers, including one under construction, right, are seen in downtown Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

A 28-year-old Vancouver man has been charged after he allegedly spit on four people, including a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz is alleged to have spat in the face of the 19-year-old woman while downtown just after 9 a.m last Sunday, police said.

READ MORE: Woman sentenced to jail for spitting on bus driver

Video surveillence appears to show him then walking on the east sidewalk on Granville Street, towards West Georgia, and spitting on the chest of an elderly man. When he arrives at Georgia, he appears to spit on two women.

“These random assaults are very concerning,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard on Thursday. “We are urging the three additional victims to come forward, as their information could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone who may be a victim of this type of assault is asked to call 604-717-3321.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP looking for volunteers who are interested in public safety

“The volunteer program will include community and crime prevention programs”

Suspicious fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bush

Police say underage suspects have been identified

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles tie Dawson Creek Canucks in front of massive hometown crowd in Port Hardy

The Tier 3 Bantam Championships continued in style last night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

Chief Administrative Officer officially appointed in Port McNeill

“Pete brings with him 17 years of municipal experience.”

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Parksville’s mystery cowboy revealed

Kevin Gourlay’s horse garners attention for being ‘parked’ outside a liquor store

Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Gallery of hockey stars

Lucky seven from the Cowichan Valley Memorial Midget C Tournament receive their awards

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

Most Read