The K’ak’ot’lats’i schoolbus was stranded by a fallen tree, which affected power lines and the Coal Harbour Road. (K’ak’ot’lats’i School image)

Four thousand without power on the North Island, including schools

Fall windstorm with winds up to 85 km/hour

Almost 4,000 BC Hydro customers are without power on the North Island after an early morning windstorm with gusts as powerful as 83 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

BC Hydro is reporting seven separate outage spots in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Malcolm Island, Zeballos and Tahsis. Crews have been assigned to all, and they are working through on priority sequence.

The Coal Harbour outage was caused by a tree that feel over power lines on the Coal Harbour Road impacting just under 400 customers. The specific cause of the rest of the outages are under investigation.

School has been suspended for the day on the north Island, inlcuding School District 85 schools, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School, and K’ak’ot’lats’i School at Quatsino.

power outages

Power outages on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast began early Tuesday morning due to a “potent” weather system moving down the Island and towards the mainland. (BC Hydro)
