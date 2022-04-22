Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a media availability on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet

Canada’s finance minister says Canada won’t be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.

Freeland says removing Russia from the G20 was a key topic of discussion during meetings this week of finance ministers and central bankers from the group of nations.

She says Russia doesn’t have a place at the table among countries trying to maintain prosperity when its illegal war in Ukraine has strained the global economy.

But in her comments during a closing news conference alongside her Ukrainian counterpart and International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Freeland hints that the feeling isn’t unanimous.

Freeland, along with other allies, walked out of the G20 meeting when the Russian delegation looked to speak.

Freeland says Canada won’t be a part of any meeting where Russia is taking part.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Putin calls sanctions ‘blitz’ a failure as Russian strikes batter Lviv

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Muslim group concerned after Edmonton mosques receive packages with powdery substance

Just Posted

The Tenors will be playing a show May 27 in Port McNeill for charity. (Supplied photo)
The Tenors are coming May 27 to Port McNeill for a benefit concert

Yvonne Maximchuk’s latest book is a mystery novel set in Echo Bay. (Supplied photo)
Echo Bay artist-author ventures into the fiction genre with brand new mystery book

A map of the North Island Projects. (Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. photo)
North Isle Copper and Gold appoints new vice president project development

Thunder Road, A Bruce Springsteen Experience, is coming to the Gate House Theatre April 23. (Photo supplied)
Bruce Springsteen tribute band coming to Port McNeill this weekend