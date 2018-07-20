TOWN OF PORT MCNEILL PHOTO Port McNeill council officially passed third and final reading of its bylaw amendment that will “temporarily” ban the sale of legal cannabis inside the town’s jurisdiction.

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

If you were wondering what Coun. Aaron Frost’s thoughts are on the Town of Port McNeill’s bylaw amendment that will “temporarily” ban the sale of legal cannabis inside the town’s jurisdiction, well, look no further.

Frost was absent from the town’s previous two council meetings, and as such, was unable to vote on bylaw amendment No. 687, 2018’s first and second reading. He was, however, in attendance at their most recent meeting on July 16 where he voted in favour of the bylaw receiving third and final reading.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t here to vote (previously), but I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on,” he said, noting that he is completely on the same page as the rest of his peers regarding the temporary ban on the sale of legal cannabis.

Resident Gaby Wickstrom asked during the question and answer period if the town’s upcoming cannabis committee meetings will be open to the public to attend.

“The cannabis committee meetings will be held exactly the same as regular council meetings,” confirmed Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith. “They’ll be following the same procedural bylaws that our council follows, so the meetings will be open to the public … They can sit and observe and then ask questions at the end.”

It was also announced that Coun. Shelley Downey has stepped forward to be the town’s representative on the committee.

Here is the Town of Port McNeill’s proposed timeline for non-medicinal cannabis legalization:

June 4 – First reading of zoning bylaw amendment No. 671, 2016 to include the definition of “Cannabis Retail” and text to temporarily prohibit the retail sale of cannabis in the boundary of the Town of Port McNeill;

June 6 – Two week advertisement of public consultation process to amend zoning bylaw;

June 18 – Public consultation at regular council meeting. Second reading of bylaw;

July 16 – Adopt Zoning Bylaw Amendment No. 687, 2018. Third and final reading;

July/August – Review provincial requirements for non-medicinal cannabis retail upon the federal government’s proposed legalization of non-medicinal cannabis;

July/August – Advertise for committee members to make recommendations to council on non-medicinal cannabis retail in the boundary of the Town of Port McNeill (two weeks). Include council representative, Town of Port McNeill staff member, RCMP, retail property owners, prospective non-medicinal cannabis retailers, residential interests (group of seven);

August/September – Commence with committee meeting and formulate recommendations to council on zoning amendments, business licensing bylaws, nuisance bylaws, health and safety, building recommendations, and other considerations; and

October/December – Bring recommendations forward to council.

Previous story
Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash
Next story
Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Just Posted

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

BC Ferries delays launch of Northern Sea Wolf route

For the second time, BC Ferries delays direct service from Port Hardy to Bella Coola

Historic Hornsby Crawler housing at hand

Construction for Hornsby Crawler structure approved by RDMW

Port McNeill Kids in Motion granted swimming funds from the town

Kids in Motion were granted $300 from the town to help cover costs for using the pool this summer.

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympics athletes take on BC Games during Global Day of Inclusion

Twenty-five athletes and nine coaches are here in Cowichan Valley during the 50th anniversary

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

Fundraiser to help mom of jogger detained after crossing U.S. border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

UPDATED: 1,500 residents on evacuation alert as Peachland under state of emergency

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

Most Read