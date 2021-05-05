Fruitvale Coun. Lindsay Kenny

Fruitvale Coun. Lindsay Kenny

Fruitvale councillor victim of online attacks

An anti-vaxxer gathering in Fruitvale results in coun. Lindsay Kenny getting bullied online

A Fruitvale council member wasn’t alarmed that COVID protesters rallied at her child’s favourite park, but is more concerned with the ensuing social media attacks from the community.

Coun. Lindsay Kenny took her daughter to the park about the same time the rally moved from the downtown core to the far end of Creekside Park on Columbia Gardens Road in Fruitvale.

She could hear the messaging from the protest, but became alarmed when a man on a bike began yelling obscenities at the protesters.

“When I got down there, a guy on a bike was screaming at the top of his lungs, while my daughter was there, screaming profanities,” said Kenny.

The protesters had been asked to move from the pole yard to the public park, where they set up a microphone for speeches. Everything was audible to Kenny who was playing on the swings with her child.

“I left before the police got there, my kids were tired, and I had nothing to do with the protest,” said Kenny. “I was minding my own business, but could hear everything.”

While most of the 40 or so protesters were without masks, they appeared to be somewhat socially distanced.

Read more: Anti-vaxxers rally in Fruitvale

According to an RCMP release, the police intervened, and politely asked the protesters to disperse, stating: “Trail RCMP would like to remind the public that anyone attending such an event could be issued a $230 fine for attending a non-compliant event under Section 4(4) of the Emergency Program Act.”

According to one attendee, the police were courteous and so were the protesters. Adding that the protest contained a number of different entities, including religious leaders who consider their work essential to the community, and are advocating for their right to provide spiritual guidance and service to Trail’s most vulnerable.

The protests also include anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who question the accepted science, others are unapologetic COVID deniers, while many are civil rights advocates who are concerned with the restrictions placed on people and businesses by the emergency powers.

For the RCMP it’s about public safety.

“Trail and Greater District community wants to prevent our local hospital from becoming overwhelmed with new cases, which will help ensure anyone can get medical treatment and care if required,” read the release.

“Gatherings like this one can lead to the accelerated spread of COVID-19 through contact and close contact.”

For Kenny, the experience has shown the dark side of people on both sides of the ‘Great Divide’ and adversely affected her friends and family. Kenny’s presence at the park elicited a barrage of social media attacks, spreading misinformation.

“Right now everybody is angry,” said Kenny. “Everyone’s angry on this side of the great divide and everybody’s angry on that side of the divide, and now people are threatening my kids. People are threatening me.”

The right to peaceful assembly is one of Canada’s fundamental rights as is the Freedom of Conscience and Religion. The B.C. Supreme Court struck down the Public Health Order to ban outdoor protests but upheld the prohibition of in-person religious gatherings.

For Kenny, all sides need to take a deep breath and consider their actions both in public and on social media.

The Fruitvale councillor reached out to one of her online critics and had a discussion that ended in mutual understanding and compassion.

“We had a great talk, between her and I the divide is gone and there is understanding and love, and we need more of that.”

“The bullying has to stop. People want to be heard, everybody wants to be heard, and I have my ears wide open, but lets do it in a safe way, because right now it’s getting too dangerous.”

The experience has been a trying one for many people on both sides. But for all of Greater Trail, Kenny encourages understanding, support, and safety.

“It’s the community as a whole, and we all need a big hug.”

Read more: Rossland doctor troubled by COVID deniers

Read more: Rossland mayor asks for understanding after travel south of border


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The Scott’s jewelry boxes and whales’ tails pedestal bowls. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice woodworking business flourishes with word-of-mouth promotion

The Scotts have depended on local promotion and word-of-mouth connections to expand their business

Renovations are underway at the Old Schoolhouse as Cafe Guido gets ready to turn it into the Copper & Kelp Market. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Cafe Guido purchases ‘dying’ Old Schoolhouse store to save it from extinction

After purchasing it they decided to give it a new name, coming up with ‘The Copper & Kelp Market’

A wolf was seen in a resident’s backyard in Port Hardy. (Al Dodd photo)
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Wildlife officials need more direct concrete information before reacting, as social media buzzes

Gourmet donuts made by Jesus Poem and Athena Guy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Italian gourmet donuts a hit in the North Island

Poem said the feedback on the gourmet donuts has been fantastic

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul talks recreation stats. (Tanya Kaul photo)
Port Hardy recreation statistics show growth during COVID-19 pandemic

The District of Port Hardy’s recreation statistics for January-March of 2021 are… Continue reading

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of Northfield Road on Wednesday morning, May 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

One driver taken to hospital, both northbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway closed

Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)
‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after the accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

FILE – A vendor waits to serve mini doughnuts to a motorist at a drive-thru event with mini doughnut vendors at the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The PNE organized the event to help support vendors who will be unable to sell at the fair this year due to the cancellation of the annual event because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PNE cancels in-person fair for 2021, citing COVID concerns

Restrictions have made planning too difficult, organizers say

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old in Canada

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone at least 16 years of age or older

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

Most Read