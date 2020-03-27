Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas spoke out about the multiplex project’s issues at an open house back in February of 2019. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Funding has been denied for Port Hardy’s much anticipated Multiplex Pool Project

‘reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure’

The Port Hardy Multiplex Pool Project has reached an impasse.

The District of Port Hardy issued a news release on Friday, March 27, stating they “appreciate everyone’s patience as we awaited notification regarding the grant application for the Multiplex Pool Project from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure-Community, Culture and Recreation Program. Unfortunately, we have been advised that we were not selected for funding.”

The release also noted that council will be “reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure which initiated this project. We thank all of you for your continued support and we will work on a positive solution for all North Island Communities.”

The North Island Gazette has contacted Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas for comment and will be updating the story with more information as it breaks.

RELATED: 50/50 shot at getting grant funding for multiplex

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Funding has been denied for Port Hardy’s much anticipated Multiplex Pool Project

‘reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure’

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters at play

In the same bay I saw two otters with pups in tow.

NDP’s Rachel Blaney happy COVID-19 legislation strikes the right balance

North Island - Powell River MP was one of three party members participating in debate

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Reflection off the water

‘I will be using the self isolation time to reflect and enjoy the natural environment’

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

Most Read