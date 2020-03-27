Funding has been denied for Port Hardy’s much anticipated Multiplex Pool Project

‘reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure’

Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas spoke out about the multiplex project’s issues at an open house back in February of 2019. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Multiplex Pool Project has reached an impasse.

The District of Port Hardy issued a news release on Friday, March 27, stating they “appreciate everyone’s patience as we awaited notification regarding the grant application for the Multiplex Pool Project from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure-Community, Culture and Recreation Program. Unfortunately, we have been advised that we were not selected for funding.”

The release also noted that council will be “reviewing alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the aging infrastructure which initiated this project. We thank all of you for your continued support and we will work on a positive solution for all North Island Communities.”

The North Island Gazette has contacted Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas for comment and will be updating the story with more information as it breaks.

