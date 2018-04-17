Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Ten days after 45-year-old David Kim went missing, his family says they are not expecting he will be found alive.

Prince Rupert RCMP and the Terrace and Prince Rupert Search and Rescue team have been actively searching for the Terrace man after his vehicle, a light blue 2007 Toyota Yaris, was found parked near Khyex River along Highway 16, just a day after he disappeared.

Sarah Zimmerman, a family friend, said Kim’s family has called off the search for him and are now in the process of grieving.

“The family has come to terms that he won’t be found alive, and at this time all volunteer search efforts have been cancelled,” family friend Sarah Zimmerman said Tuesday.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in Kim’s memory, with proceeds donated earmarked for the Search and Rescue team and the My Mountain Co-op.

“There was a lot of people who wanted to help in the search, but weren’t really required. So it’s hoped the GoFundMe campaign is a way for them to contribute in some way, as they wanted to do,” Zimmerman said.

The campaign will wrap up on May 15.

“It’s humbling,” said Dave Jephson, search manager with Search and Rescue Terrace. “Especially since the search potentially is still going on behalf of the family. We’d like to have closure for the family and that’s difficult to get without having the physical body there. If there’s ways we can help with that then we definitely would.”

David Kim remembered as outdoors man

The GoFundMe has raised more than $1,000 since its inception Tuesday morning.

According to the creator of the campaign, Kasia Kistowska, Catharine White, Kim’s partner, will be making a “substantial donation” alongside the funds raised online.

“Catharine wishes to express her gratitude to everyone who sent her love, support, and well wishes,” the fundraiser description reads. “She is extremely grateful to the people and organizations who provided resources and time in the search for David.”

Kim is being remembered by friends and family as someone who enjoyed the outdoors.

“He spent most of his spare time exploring the rivers and mountains that make this place so incredible. Whether it was backcountry skiing and telemarking at his favourite ski hill, Shames Mountain or if he was exploring rivers and the ocean by kayak – he loved being in the outdoors.”

