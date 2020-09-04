The Doug Bondue arena in Port Alice will be staying shuttered for third season in a row. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Future uncertain for the shuttered Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice

The dormant pulp mill still owes the village over two million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The Doug Bondue arena in Port Alice will be staying shuttered.

Port Alice Mayor Kevin Cameron confirmed there are no plans to fire up the arena for the third season in a row, primarily due to the costs involved with running the arena and the fact that the dormant Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill still owes the village over two million dollars in unpaid taxes.

It costs about $250,000 to run the arena for a season. There would also be about $30,000 in start up costs to reinstall the ammonia and inspect and test the equipment, and it would require two employees to run.

As for the future of the building itself, Cameron said council is currently looking at ideas to use it for other things, but that will likely have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

He added they are not looking at demolishing the building. “There’s a lot of value in it – that’s a sound building and it’s been well kept over the years.”

Coun. Bruce Lloyd noted the arena “likely won’t ever run again unless we have a big client come in and give us some money… We’ve taken the ammonia out so it’s done, it’s sitting idle.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Just Posted

Future uncertain for the shuttered Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice

The dormant pulp mill still owes the village over two million dollars in unpaid taxes.

Northisle announces significant improvement in gold and copper recoveries

‘we are excited about currently underway metallurgical testing on the nearby Red Dog Deposit’

Tofino Bus to eliminate Campbell River – Port Hardy route

Low ridership, route’s financial hardship reasons for elimination

UPDATE: 18 year-old girl missing from Port Hardy has been found

18-year old was last seen Aug. 31 at Thunderbird Mall

Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

Only 519 transports from Vancouver Island so far, compared to 1,107 total calls in 2019

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

Man exposes himself to nine-year-old girl on Nanaimo trail

Nanaimo RCMP advise public after indecent act Sept. 2 at Westwood Lake Park

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read