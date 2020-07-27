Garmin was cyber attached in July, some services were down for up to four days. (Pikist image)

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

Garmin, owner of the popular inReach system that provides satellite connectivity to backcountry adventurers, was the victim of a cyber attack over the weekend.

On July 23 the company reported they were “experiencing an outage” that mostly affected customers of Garmin’s wearable fitness trackers, who were unable to upload data. The inReach system was impacted, but did not become unavailable over the weekend. It could have left backcountry customers out of touch, but the breach only affected billing services, which are now back online.

The outage could have affected pilots who rely on Garmin products for flight plans, but only if they hadn’t downloaded the most recent navigational data which was released on July 9. Some news outlets reported that pilots were grounded, but Garmin refuted that as inaccurate.

The attackers allegedly demanded $10 million in ransom for the data, as reported by Forbes. Tech security news outlet Bleeping Computer said they confirmed with multiple sources that the attack used WastedLocker Ransomware, which is attributed to the Russian cyber crime group Evil Corp.

Garmin closed down affected services worldwide to prevent the spread of the ransomware on Thursday morning. By Monday July 27, they were back on line. Media relations at Garmin confirmed they were the victim of a cyber attack, but would not confirm who the attackers were or if they paid the ransom.

Garmin assured customers they had “no indication” that customer data was breached.

READ MORE: Russian hackers seeking to steal COVID-19 vaccine data: intel agencies

READ MORE: Twitter racing to unravel mystery cyberattack

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada provides exception for U.S. students planning to study north of border
Next story
Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Just Posted

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

PHOTOS: Port Hardy’s highland dancers learn new steps

Traditional highland dances re-choreographed for virtual international challenge

Over 108 properties sold in Port Alice and area since 2015

Written by Debra Lynn Port Alice residents wouldn’t be wrong to think… Continue reading

Seven Hills Golf & Country Club is thriving amidst COVID-19

‘… the real spike has been in our junior memberships’

BYLAW: Port Hardy council is sick and tired of derelict apartment buildings

‘… even if it takes a bigger budget I think it’s something that we need to do’

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Most Read