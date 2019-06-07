Gas prices spotted at a Maple Ridge gas station on Wednesday April 25, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland continued to drop Friday, reaching as low as 137 cents per litre.

That’s about 40 cents cheaper than in May, when gas reached 178 cents per litre.

Gas prices drop Thursday as analysts point to build in fuel supply

The cheapest fuel was spotted at several gas stations in Langley at 136.9 cents per litre, according to petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com.

In Abbotsford, where gas prices do not include the 17-cent TransLink tax that Metro Vancouver commuters face, the cheapest gas was 131.9 cents per litre.

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers' pretty pennies are going at the pump

B.C. taking Alberta to court over 'turn off the taps' gas legislation

Prices are expected to maintain into the weekend.

