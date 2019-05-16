In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Gordon Ernst, former Georgetown tennis coach, departs federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. A total of 50 people have been charged, including 33 parents, 10 coaches and college athletics officials, and seven others. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Georgetown to expel 2 students linked to admissions scandal

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says it is expelling two students linked to an admissions scandal involving the school’s former tennis coach.

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as tennis recruits, whether or not they played the sport.

READ MORE: Loughlin, husband and 14 more parents face new charge in U.S. college bribery scam

Spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak says Ernst was put on leave in 2017 when Georgetown found credential irregularities for two of the recruits.

News outlets report the Jesuit school declined to release the students’ identities Wednesday, citing privacy rules.

But student Adam Semprevivo sued the school Wednesday, hoping to block his expulsion. His father has pleaded guilty to paying $400,000 to help him get into the college as a tennis recruit.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The view from the hill above Side Bay

“Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay”

New ferry from Port Hardy sets sail, a year late and $20M over budget

Northern Sea Wolf will cost $76 million when it hits the waters in June

Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

LETTER: Gas Prices – Fair or Outrageous in the Tri-Port

“Is the transportation excuse based in fact or fiction?”

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

Schwarzhoff’s name will be on the ballot for second time in federal election

“Your Liberal government is protecting a clean environment for future generations”

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Trial date set for woman charged in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Marion Nicole Grant charged in connection with April 2, 2018 incident in Campbell River

Drag racers cancel Alberni’s Thunder in the Valley for 2019

Organizers make last-minute decision after regional district denies airport for venue

Most Read