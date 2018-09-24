Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

Last week brought lots of rain and wind, and even the chance of a thunderstorm to Vancouver Island.

This week Island residents can expect a week of sunshine according to forecasters with Environment Canada.

The sky is expected to clear later today with fog patches dissipating this morning.

In its place, Environment Canada says temperatures will soar into the high teens every day right through to the weekend.

RELATED: Risk of thunderstorm for Vancouver Island

This may be some of the last warm days we’ll see with the calendar flipping into the first day of fall last week and October looming on the horizon.


