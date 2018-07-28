Emilie Thurber and Gideon the cat before the coyote attack. (Submitted)

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

It was on the other side of one a.m. when the blood-curdling sound of a cat being attacked rang out.

Emilie Thurber, 22, said she awoke out of a sound sleep at her mom’s place in Chilliwack Thursday night.

Without really thinking about it, she ran out into the street in her pyjamas and bare feet, never expecting the gruesome sight before her.

A pair of coyotes were tugging on either side of the beloved ginger and white cat, Gideon, in the middle of Watson Road. Teeth were attached.

“I’d been asleep on the couch when I heard the cat scream and it got me up,” Thurber remembered.

The bizarre scene was like a nightmare — except she was definitely awake.

“It was like they were playing tug-of-war with him,” said Thurber.

Without really thinking about it, she charged them.

“They saw me running at them and they ran away,” Thurber recounted.

The coyotes just dropped the cat, surprised.

“I think I scared them.”

They then sprinted off into a field nearby.

But not before they inflicted a puncture wound behind the cat’s ear and a laceration on the forehead that meant six stitches. Gideon broke two teeth and is missing a claw.

“He definitely put up a fight,” Thurber said. “He must have chomped down on one of them. He’s such a trooper.”

Because of the vet’s concern about possible internal damage from the cat “being rag-dolled” by the coyotes they put in a drain tube on his neck.

When she found him, the cat was near done. Panting and severely injured.

Emilie’s mom, Lee Aubry is convinced the cat is pretty special. He was lost and found at her old address.

Now this.

Aubry said she was asleep through the whole ordeal that has injured and traumatized her five-year-old cat, Gideon. They recently moved from another part of Sardis, after she sold her home and moved to the south side.

“Emilie is my hero,” Aubry told The Progress. “She’s a pretty amazing kid. If she hadn’t been staying overnight when this happened, my cat would be dead.”

The injuries were severe. Puncture wounds, lacerations, possible internal injuries. Emergency veterinary bills are around $1700 so far. They drove the poor cat to the 24-hour vet in Abbotsford.

But he’s alive.

In case anyone wants to suggest Gideon’s owner should have kept the cat indoors all the time, she said flat out that was impossible.

“He’ll keep the whole house awake all night if we don’t let him out,” Aubry said. “He is part Maine Coone and he has a loud meow.”

They don’t typically let him out roaming at night, but they were trying to acclimatize the relocated cat.

Of course, there are coyotes everywhere.

“I just didn’t think it would happen here,” Aubry said.

Thurber said she was told by a vet tech — after the fact — that people who try to run and scoop up pets that are being attacked in situations like the one she faced, sometimes get attacked themselves by wildlife.

“They will even jump up and snatch the animal back from you,” Thurber said.

She said she’s glad she didn’t actually hear about that until she had rescued the cat.

“I would probably still have done it,” Thurber said with a laugh.

“I think I would have taken the chance.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The coyotes chomped down on the cat’s head. (Submitted)

The coyotes chomped down on Gideon the cat’s head but he survived the ordeal. (Submitted)

Previous story
B.C. man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Just Posted

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

Tara’s Tee Box: Golf is a great family sport

“Golf is the sport of a lifetime that all can participate in at every level of skill.”

Port McNeill Kids in Motion raises $2,697.69 at drag races

Port McNeill Kids in Motion raises $2,697.69 at drag races

Province steps in protect Catalyst Paper’s pension plan

Government says increasing U.S. tariffs could impact company

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

B.C. man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Most Read