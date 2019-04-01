Glitch causes delays at major U.S. airlines

Delays began in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston and spread to Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit

In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Delta Air Lines airplanes line the tarmac ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony of the construction on Delta Air Lines $4 billion, 37-gate facility at LaGuardia Airport, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

A technical glitch at an outside aviation company led to delays at major U.S. airlines.

The issue was resolved quickly, but it led to travel disruptions Monday. Delays that began appearing first in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston spread to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said several airlines had problems with a program called Aerodata, which is used to plan weight and balance for flights. The FAA said the issue was resolved.

By midday, 3,400 U.S. flights had been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware, but it was unclear how many were related to the technical issue.

The FAA advised travellers to contact airlines directly for flight information and updates. Airlines said travellers should check online for the latest updates on flights.

American Airlines said the technical issue affected a few of its regional carriers that operate American Eagle flights.

Southwest Airlines lifted an internal ground stop at on Monday morning after about 40 minutes. Nearly 1,000 Southwest flights had been delayed by midday, according to FlightAware.

Some United Airlines regional carriers were hampered by the issue, which resulted in delays for select United Express flights, the company said. About 150 flights were impacted, according to United.

“Some flights that were affected have departed, and we’re working to get all affected flights back on schedule,” United said.

Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline did not anticipate flight cancellations.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Top Island Econauts Dive Club holds free event for certified divers

“It’s incredibly important to practice what happens if your gear malfunctions”

‘Culture is Harm Reduction’: keynote speaker says at recent conference hosted by SWFC

For many attendees, the event was an eye-opener to Indigenous ways of healing.

Trevena announces new sailings for coastal communities starting April 1

Port Hardy to Prince Rupert extra sailings will be delayed as they need to hire crew members.

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read