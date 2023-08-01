GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for 21-year-old Colin-Dube Wheat in the wake of a July 14 stabbing in downtown Campbell River left the father with serious injuries. Now the organizers are offering refunds after he was stabbed again. Photo from Facebook.

The organizers of a GoFundMe campaign which raised more than $24,000 is offering donors a refund, after the victim — Colin Dube-Wheat — was stabbed again.

The second stabbing occurred on Friday, July 29. Police were called to the 900 block of Cedar St., that evening where the 21-year-old father was being attacked by a 22-year-old assailant.

READ MORE: Combatants, police officers hospitalized in Campbell River stabbing, arrest

The RCMP called the attack “attempted murder.” The suspect also resisted arrest with two officers, and was taken to hospital as well. At the time, police said there was no risk to the public. The police reported the incident last week but provided no identification or connection to other incidents. When asked at the time about any connection, they said it was under investigation.

Dube-Wheat was initially stabbed on July 14 in downtown Campbell River at 4:30 a.m. The GoFundMe original statement said he rushed to pleas for help. He was airlifted to Victoria General Hospital and released on July 22. The funds were raised so he and his family, which includes his fiance and a two-year-old daughter, can recover.

An update on July 29 says that donors can get their money back, according to organizer Jen Fyfe.

“We have been informed Colin was attacked again last night,” said the statement on the GoFundMe. “We are in shock and have so many questions that we hope are answered by the police.”

She concludes with, “We also understand that many of you who have been supportive of Colin may be confused and looking for answers. We are in a nightmare. If you want a refund of your donation, we will 100 per cent honour your request.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River School District 72Crimestreet drugs