GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

Katie Blogg with her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Grace and Harrison (Submitted photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of the woman killed in the Ladysmith hit-and-run on August 29.

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith lost her life in a crash on the Trans Canada Highway when a Ford F150 crossed the centre median and collided with her sport-utility vehicle.

Blogg leaves behind her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Harrison and Grace.

Several members of the Ladysmith community have expressed a desire to support the family. The GoFundMe was set up at Trevor’s request to centralize that support.

Funds raised will go toward the future education of the Blogg children, and a memorial service for Katie.

Set up Monday with a goal of $15,000, as of 10:18 a.m., Sept. 1, the GoFundMe had raised $47,287 surpassing the new goal of $30,000.