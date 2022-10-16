Gold River council to see all new faces after election

There will be all new faces at the Gold River village council after the 2022 municipal elections.
Incumbent mayor Brad Unger was defeated by Michael Lott, who received 198 votes. Unger received 161, followed by Dale Frame at 145, then Michael McGee at 106.
For council, it will also be all new faces.
Council:
Peter Wehmeier – 430
Alison Pringle – 333
Henry Fossen – 330
Nikke Pichert – 320
Brenda Patrick – 290
Joe Sinclair – 265
Gary Pichert – 134
