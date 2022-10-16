Gold River Municipal Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Gold River council to see all new faces after election

Michael Lott defeats incumbent mayor Brad Unger by 37 votes

There will be all new faces at the Gold River village council after the 2022 municipal elections.

Incumbent mayor Brad Unger was defeated by Michael Lott, who received 198 votes. Unger received 161, followed by Dale Frame at 145, then Michael McGee at 106.

For council, it will also be all new faces.

Council:

Peter Wehmeier – 430

Alison Pringle – 333

Henry Fossen – 330

Nikke Pichert – 320

Brenda Patrick – 290

Joe Sinclair – 265

Gary Pichert – 134


