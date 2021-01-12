Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)

Gold River village council terminates fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

A number of volunteer firefighters handed in their pagers to the Gold River Fire Department in protest after Fire Chief Lisa Illes was terminated on Friday, Jan. 8.

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief.

“Council unanimously made the decision to end the relationship with the fire chief. This decision was not taken lightly. As this is a human resources matter, we are unable to disclose the details surrounding the matter,” said Unger.

Illes held the position of fire chief in Gold River for the past four years. She declined Black Press’ request for a comment.

Stating that the fire chief is a paid position, Unger said council will move forward to find a new fire chief over the next few weeks.

“In the meantime, we have been assured that we have coverage both locally, and with support from the Campbell River Fire Department,” he said and added that one of the fire captains is heading the team until a new chief is appointed.

Following Illes’ dismissal, a number of volunteer firefighters took to social media to express their solidarity with Illes saying that it was a wrongful termination.

A screenshot of the post that members of Gold River Volunteer Fire & Rescue put up on Facebook after fire chief Lisa Illes was terminated on Jan.8.The post has been removed from the page since.

The sudden dismissal of Illes from her position has also raised questions among Gold River community members, many of whom have taken to social media asking council to provide an explanation for Illes’ termination.

The BC Fire Commissioner visited Gold River on Saturday and was present for a meeting between the village council and Gold River volunteer firefighters.

ALSO IN NEWS: One to hospital after fire engulfs South Island Highway building

Gold River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall
Next story
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Barge sinks again in Port McNeill marina

The sunken barge has been reported to Environment Canada.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC) COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Quatsino transitions to Red Phase COVID-19 response

‘Our culture teaches that when something happens we are still. Now is the time to be still.’

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Op-ed
Gardening critical for the new post-pandemic, climate change economy

The good thing about growing our own food is that it can be done organically.

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash

Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Online system to open once property tax notices are out

COVID-19 antibody test kit mailed to residents at random. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Stats Canada has started mailing out COVID-19 Antibody and Health Surveys to residents

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
COVID-19: 2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)
Gold River village council terminates fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

Most Read